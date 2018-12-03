“Sailing Through Winter Solstice” Display

December 3, 2018
Carroll Creek Linear Park runs through the heart of downtown Frederick. In the summer time (April through October) there are beautiful water plants such as water lilies, lotuses, etc. display along with koi and ducks.

In the past several years, under the theme of “Sailing through Winter Solstice” there have been small boats display (and competition) in the Creek in the winter months,

The most attractive time to view these wonderful lighted boats is at night,

2 thoughts on ““Sailing Through Winter Solstice” Display”

  2. shungphotography says:

    Thank you! It’s a beautiful display at night and does draw big crowd to downtown Frederick.

