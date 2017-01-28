As a result of my recon trip to Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) in confirming the snow geese migration in this area last week, I took about ten of my photo friends for a snow chasing day trip two days ago (January 26, 2017). It […]
Snow Geese at Prime Hook NWR
Thousands upon thousands of snow geese from Canadian Arctic Region migrate to Eastern Shores every winter from October through February and then head back north in March to their breeding ground. Since my first exposure to these magnificent birds in the winter of 2006-07, I’ve […]
Red Fox at Bombay Hook NWR
We visited Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) in Delaware two days ago. We were looking for the migrated snow geese but did not find many around. Instead, while driving along the wildlife drive, we came across this beautiful red fox, what a pleasant surprise. […]
Brooklyn Bridge in New York City
The Brooklyn Bridge built in 1869-1883 spans the East River between Brooklyn and Manhattan. It is ranked as one of the greatest engineering feats of the 19th century and remains one of New York’s most popular and well known landmarks. It was designated a National Historical […]
Time to Build Nest …
Three weeks ago, I took this bald eagle picture flew over my head toward the electrical transmission tower carrying a big tree branch for nest building. It’s a rare sight other than snatching fish from the water. I remember I posted a similar picture last […]
Spider Web after the Rain
Several years ago when I took these spider web pictures, a good photographer friend kidded me that I must have run out of things to photograph. My answer to him was Yes and No, you see I had just bought a Tamron 90mm macro lens […]
My Footsteps of 2016
Travelled to Taiwan in January: Checking out snow geese in Middle Creek, PA in early March: Travelled to Turkey in May: Photo tour of Glacier National Park in Montana in June: Tour of Palouse, Washington Region in July: Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Delaware […]
Blue Footed Booby in Galapagos Islands
We visited Galapagos Islands during Christmas holidays four years ago. We saw many kinds of birds we normally do not see in lower continental USA. One particular bird really drew our attention was blue-footed booby – the adults and the chicks. We even saw a […]
Morning Mist in Redwoods
I photographed and posted this image in August 2015 after I visited the Redwoods National Park in northern California for the first time in my life. I had a canvas print with size of 32″x16″ made and entered the Frederick’s Delaplaine National Juried Photo Contest last […]
Bald Eagles at Blackwater NWR
On the way home to Frederick, Maryland from Chincoteague, VA two days ago, we stopped by Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge at Cambridge, Maryland. It rained early in the morning and as we arrived in mid morning it was cloudy but the sun did peek through […]
Great Egrets at Chincoteague NWR
Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) in Eastern Shores of Virginia is famous for its wild horses (ponies) and the winter snow geese migration. We were disappointed of not sighting any snow geese “flying in” the Refuge at dusk like we witnessed 2-3 years ago. However, […]