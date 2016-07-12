DSCN3854-1s

The Palouse is the region in northwest US, encompassing parts of southeastern Washington, north central Idaho and even the northeastern Oregon. It is a rich and well cultivated farmland with wheat and other grains as primary plants on the rolling terrains. The views of these farmlands are strikingly beautiful, especially from the tops of Steptoe Butte and Kamiak Butte. We stayed at Pullman, Washington for three days followed our four day adventure to Glacier National Park and drove through lots of country roads to look for beautiful angles to photograph. We missed most of bright yellow canola fields by a month but one field near the town of Palouse.

8 thoughts on “Palouse, Washington State”

  1. gabigabs111 says:

    Love the Palouse. I had a chance to visit last spring and I hope to be able to spend more time in this incredible region in the future.

    • shungphotography says:

      Yes, I’d love to go back there in spring and fall. Thank you visiting my blog.

    • shungphotography says:

      When my friends saw these pictures they could not believe the farmlands can be so beautiful!

    • shungphotography says:

      Thank you and glad you enjoyed these beautiful sights.

