Palouse, Washington State

The Palouse is the region in northwest US, encompassing parts of southeastern Washington, north central Idaho and even the northeastern Oregon. It is a rich and well cultivated farmland with wheat and other grains as primary plants on the rolling terrains. The views of these farmlands are strikingly beautiful, especially from the tops of Steptoe Butte and Kamiak Butte. We stayed at Pullman, Washington for three days followed our four day adventure to Glacier National Park and drove through lots of country roads to look for beautiful angles to photograph. We missed most of bright yellow canola fields by a month but one field near the town of Palouse.

Sunset at Kamiak Butte