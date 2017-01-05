dsc_0908s

Morning Mist in Redwoods

by shungphotography
January 5, 2017
I photographed and posted this image in August 2015 after I visited the Redwoods National Park in northern California for the first time in my life. I had a canvas print with size of 32″x16″ made and entered the Frederick’s Delaplaine National Juried Photo Contest last November. I was excited it was selected among some 60 pictures for displayed and more excited to find out someone liked it so much to buy it. Now, I have to find some other picture to hang above the fireplace.

