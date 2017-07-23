Time for Sunflowers

Located on River Road in Poolesville, Maryland, McKee-Beshers Wildlife Management Area (WMA) is a 2,000-acre tract in a mixture of woodlands, fields, wooded bottomland and managed wetland impoundments. The State of Maryland plants sunflowers in several fields with a total area of approximately 30 acres and full bloom is usually taken place in late July. As usual, the peak blooming period drawx lots of photographers, nature lovers and tourists and yesterday was no exception.
I always think about Van Gogh’s masterpieces of sunflower paintings when I shoot the sunflowers, so just for the fun of it, I selected a few of my sunflower photos and used Photoshop CS6’s “Oil Painting” feature to convert them to oil painting alike images. Hope you enjoy viewing them.
