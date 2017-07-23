Time for Sunflowers

July 23, 2017
Landscape, Nature, Photography

Located on River Road in Poolesville, Maryland, McKee-Beshers Wildlife Management Area (WMA) is a 2,000-acre tract in a mixture of woodlands, fields, wooded bottomland and managed wetland impoundments. The State of Maryland plants sunflowers in several fields with a total area of approximately 30 acres and full bloom is usually taken place in late July. As usual, the peak blooming period drawx lots of photographers, nature lovers and tourists and yesterday was no exception.

DSC_4300s

DSC_4269s

I always think about Van Gogh’s masterpieces of sunflower paintings when I shoot the sunflowers, so just for the fun of it, I selected a few of my sunflower photos and used Photoshop CS6’s “Oil Painting” feature to convert them to oil painting alike images. Hope you enjoy viewing them.

10 thoughts on “Time for Sunflowers”

  2. shungphotography says:

    Thank you so much and appreciate your frequent visit of my blog.

  3. delphini510 says:

    Aren’t Sunflowers such happy looking flowers. I love your photos and especially the one with a little yellow butterfly.😊
    I paint in oil and did some sunflowers a la Vincent Van Gogh. I really enjoyed freeing up and just use this strong and wild
    way of expressing the colours.
    miriam

    • shungphotography says:

      Thank you for visiting my blog. Yes, sunflowers are lovely flowers – these sunflowers were planted to attract the wildlife, bees, butterflies, finches, squirrels and photographers. I wish I could paint, may be I’ll learn some day!

    • shungphotography says:

      Thank you for stopping by my blog. I’ve tried on animals, buildings and flowers but not on portraits. I may try that some time. Thanks for your comments.

