Rocky Mountain National Park

by shungphotography
August 3, 2017
3 comments
Landscape, National Park, Nature, Photography

I have been touring Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado in the past 5 days. This is the first time ever for me to visiting this magnificent park. I have taken many photos but will not sort them out until getting home. While in this beautiful State of Colorado we’ll also plan to visit Garden of Gods in Colorado Springs and Great Sand Dunes National Park in Southern Colorado. So please stay tuned for more postings.

Posted by

A retired professional engineer turns nature lover and photographer

3 thoughts on “Rocky Mountain National Park”

  1. Stardazer says:

    Try and get to Mesa Verde, Four Corners, Colorado National Monument, and Dinosaur National Monument. So many other places to see, it is the most wonderful state! Enjoy!

  3. shungphotography says:

    Thanks for the tip. I’ve been to Mesa Verde and 4 corners twice. I do like to visit Dinosaur NM in the future.

