Bao-An Temple, Taipei, Taiwan

Greetings from Taipei – We arrived here on March 3 after almost a whole day of flight from DC (what a grueling long trip!). The weather is very nice here in the 60’s and 70’s, no snow like in Northeastern US. I walked to Bao-An Temple this morning to take a few pictures. It’s a five minutes walk from my sister-in-law’s condo that we are staying. If you are interested here is the link to learn a little about this temple:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dalongdong_Baoan_Temple
Beautiful photography.
Thank you and glad you like the pictures.
Wonderful temple…so colourful!
Thank you and thanks for visiting my blog – hope to have few more posting about Taiwan in the next few weeks.
Love those dragons! The temple details are so interesting, will delve into the link to learn more.
Thank you. It’s an old temple with a lot of details.