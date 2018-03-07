Bao-An Temple, Taipei, Taiwan

March 7, 2018
Greetings from Taipei – We arrived here on March 3 after almost a whole day of flight from DC (what a grueling long trip!). The weather is very nice here in the 60’s and 70’s, no snow like in Northeastern US. I walked to Bao-An Temple this morning to take a few pictures. It’s a five minutes walk from my sister-in-law’s condo that we are staying. If you are interested here is the link to learn a little about this temple:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dalongdong_Baoan_Temple

6 thoughts on “Bao-An Temple, Taipei, Taiwan”

  3. shungphotography says:

    Thank you and thanks for visiting my blog – hope to have few more posting about Taiwan in the next few weeks.

  5. shungphotography says:

    Thank you. It’s an old temple with a lot of details.

