Getty Center and Getty Villa in L.A.

While in Los Angeles last week we enjoyed visiting both Getty Center and Getty Villa. Getty Center, a modern building complex with a beautiful garden is great for architectural photography and for the Getty Villa we enjoyed the precious collection of Greek and Roman artifacts in the setting that Mr. Getty tried to build to resemble the ancient Mediterranean coast.
Gorgeous, would love to visit the Villa one day
Thank you! You’ll enjoy the place as if you are walking in the villa in Italy!
Great photos! Thank you for sharing them.
Thank you, they are great places to visit!