Snow Geese at Bombay Hook NWR, Delaware

Yes, some of the snow geese have migrated to the Eastern Shores in Delaware for the winter. They came primarily from Canadian Arctic Region and will stay here until early March. According to Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge report there have been as many as 30,000 snow geese sighted this week. Sure enough we did witness that many during our overnight trip Wednesday. We were lucky to see these birds during sunrise and sunset period with excellent light conditions for photographing.

