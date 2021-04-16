Bluebells at Riverbend Park, Great Falls, Virginia

I have really got going with the bluebells in Virginia this spring. After visiting Bull Run Regional Park earlier this week, I found out Riverbend Park in Great Falls, not too far from my beloved National Great Falls Park, is also a great place to vies bluebells. So we went yesterday morning (April 15) and what a surprise to see these beautiful bluebells along both sides of of 2-mile trail along the Potomac River. It was such a pleasant hike in the woods while enjoying these magnificent bluebell flowers.
Gorgeous ❤
Thank you, glad you like them!
To nice to see the forest floor being coverd with these blue bells.
Yes, it was a great hike under the spring weather to enjoy these beautiful bluebell along both sides of trail and in the woods! Thanks for visiting my blog!
They are so beautiful. Lovely photos!