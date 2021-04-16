Bluebells at Riverbend Park, Great Falls, Virginia

April 16, 2021
I have really got going with the bluebells in Virginia this spring. After visiting Bull Run Regional Park earlier this week, I found out Riverbend Park in Great Falls, not too far from my beloved National Great Falls Park, is also a great place to vies bluebells. So we went yesterday morning (April 15) and what a surprise to see these beautiful bluebells along both sides of of 2-mile trail along the Potomac River. It was such a pleasant hike in the woods while enjoying these magnificent bluebell flowers.

      Yes, it was a great hike under the spring weather to enjoy these beautiful bluebell along both sides of trail and in the woods! Thanks for visiting my blog!

