My Footsteps of 2016

by shungphotography
January 8, 2017
3 comments
Landscape, Photography

Travelled to Taiwan in January:

Checking out snow geese in Middle Creek, PA in early March:

Travelled to Turkey in May:

Photo tour of Glacier National Park in Montana in June:

Tour of Palouse, Washington Region in July:

Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Delaware for Snowy and White Egrets  in August:

Foliage tour of Adirondack Region, New York in October:

Tour of New Mexico  in November:

Tour of Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge in Virginia in December:

