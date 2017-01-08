My Footsteps of 2016

Travelled to Taiwan in January:
Checking out snow geese in Middle Creek, PA in early March:
Travelled to Turkey in May:
Photo tour of Glacier National Park in Montana in June:
Tour of Palouse, Washington Region in July:
Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Delaware for Snowy and White Egrets in August:
Foliage tour of Adirondack Region, New York in October:
Tour of New Mexico in November:
Tour of Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge in Virginia in December:
Love your capture of the egrets in Delaware. Happy travels in 2017!
Thanks for stopping by and glad you like these egrets.