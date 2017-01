We visited Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) in Delaware two days ago. We were looking for the migrated snow geese but did not find many around. Instead, while driving along the wildlife drive, we came across this beautiful red fox, what a pleasant surprise. We also saw and photographed a red fox last winter that I did posted here.

We did find tons of snow geese near Prime Hook NWR that is approximately 40 miles south of Bombay Hook. Hopefully, I’ll be able to post a few pictures soon.