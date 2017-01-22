Snow Geese at Prime Hook NWR

Thousands upon thousands of snow geese from Canadian Arctic Region migrate to Eastern Shores every winter from October through February and then head back north in March to their breeding ground. Since my first exposure to these magnificent birds in the winter of 2006-07, I’ve been photographing these migrating birds every year and it’s no exception this year. Before the winter is over I’ll probably chasing after them in some other wildlife refuges in the Eastern Shores for a few more times.

