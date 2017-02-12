dsc_8797_8_9_tonemapped

Washington Union (Train) Station

February 12, 2017
Cityscape, Photography

The design of Washington Union Station started in 1901 and the construction was completed in 1908. The glory day of train transportation probably peaked in the 1940’s until the major Interstate Highway System starting to take shape in the 1950’s. The Union Station began to deteriorated in late 1960’s until Congress funded the extensive renovation project and completed in 1988. The Station’s Main Hall ceiling was damaged in the rare 5.8 magnitude earthquake in Washington area in August 2011 and the repair work was not completed until last year. We went back to the Station this past weekend to take some pictures of this beautiful architecture. ( some pictures were taken several years ago)

