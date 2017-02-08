A Spring Day in the Winter…

It was a record breaking day in Washington area yesterday – the temperature hit 72 degrees F. (22 degree C. ). That was amazing even some of the cherry trees have started to blossom. It’s not really a good phenomenon because it’s going to be snowing tomorrow and some buds could be damaged. I decided to join a lot of folks walking in the park with my camera, of course. I happened to see this (old) man sitting on the bench enjoying the afternoon sun and reading the newspaper. Notice I hesitate to use “old” word because I may be older than he!

