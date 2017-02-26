Valley of Fire State Park, Nevada

We are on a ten-day tour of Death Valley, Bryce Canyon and Zion National Parks. But first, after all twelve of us met in Las Vegas, we toured Valley of Fire State Park, about 90 minute drive north of Las Vegas. We timed our arrival time just an hour before the sunset to capture the golden hour colors of the Fire Wave area.
These images are superb.
Thank you so much and glad you enjoyed viewing them.
You are welcome 🙂
Beautiful, Stephen!
Thank you and please come back again!
lovely!
Thank you and please stop by again.
Love the colors in the pictures.
Shooting during golden hours certainly made the difference. Thanks for stopping by!
Just beautiful and amazing !!! Thanks for sharing this !
Thank you so much. Appreciate your kind words, come back again.