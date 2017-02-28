dsc_9574s

Death Valley National Park

This is my first visit to Death Valley National Park. We stayed at Stovepipe Wells Village for three nights and have toured almost all the highlights of the Park except Scotty’s Castle due to repair and Artist Palette due to flooded damage of roadway.

dsc_9762s
dsc_9755s

To me Zabriskie Point near Furnace Creek has to be the most beautiful sight at dawn in the Park. We went back there at dusk and the sight just was not as drastic as dawn. What made the scene so unique at sunrise was the soft morning light that created spectacular shades and colors.

dsc_9382_3_4-s

dsc_9519s

dsc_9444_5_6-s

Here are a few pictures taken at the old Harmony Borax Works including an image of Milky way.

dsc_9461s
dsc_9464s
dsc_9554s

The other highlight of the Park is, of course, Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes near Stovepipe Wells Village. The shades and colors created by low angle sun at sunset hours were just beautiful.

dsc_9340s

dsc_9337s

dsc_9739s
dsc_9726s
dsc_9729-1s
dsc_9712s
dsc_9329s
dsc_9747s

Badwater salt flat is also a popular spot.

dsc_9694s

2016 was the super year for wildflowers in Death Valley. We only managed to find some near Mormon Point.

dsc_9680s

The big surprise was the Golden Canyon as we hiked toward the end of trail and see this image that earns its name.

dsc_9634_5_6-s

12 thoughts on “Death Valley National Park”

    • shungphotography says:

      Thank you for your comments. I guess timing for the light is everything for the photography. Please stop by again.

  3. Jeff Bell says:

    Stunning photos! I realize the above commenter said the same thing but that is the thought that went into my mind. It looks like you get some incredible light to play around with in Death Valley.

    • shungphotography says:

      Thank you! Yes, getting up @ 5:00 am early morning and stayed late for sunset light really pay!

    • shungphotography says:

      Thank you. Late afternoon when the sun is at low level really made the shade and colors.

