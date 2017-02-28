This is my first visit to Death Valley National Park. We stayed at Stovepipe Wells Village for three nights and have toured almost all the highlights of the Park except Scotty’s Castle due to repair and Artist Palette due to flooded damage of roadway.

To me Zabriskie Point near Furnace Creek has to be the most beautiful sight at dawn in the Park. We went back there at dusk and the sight just was not as drastic as dawn. What made the scene so unique at sunrise was the soft morning light that created spectacular shades and colors.

Here are a few pictures taken at the old Harmony Borax Works including an image of Milky way.

The other highlight of the Park is, of course, Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes near Stovepipe Wells Village. The shades and colors created by low angle sun at sunset hours were just beautiful.

Badwater salt flat is also a popular spot.

2016 was the super year for wildflowers in Death Valley. We only managed to find some near Mormon Point.

The big surprise was the Golden Canyon as we hiked toward the end of trail and see this image that earns its name.

