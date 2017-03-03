Bryce Canyon – the Winter Wonderland for Photographers

Bryce Canyon is one of my most favorite National Parks to photograph. I’ve been there twice in the summer time and have been looking forward to shooting there in the winter time with white snow mixing with the beautiful red rocks. The month of February seems to be perfect to first tour the Death Valley with favorable weather then go to Bryce Canyon while for sure will still have snow on the ground. However, I did not expect the temperature went to such an extreme from the high of 70 (21 C) at Death Valley to low of -1 (-20C) at Bryce Canyon. But seeing the spectacular scenes soon forgot the chill to the bones but just kept clicking away!

We braved the cold morning to Inspiration Point for the fantastic views that I have ever seen,

Bryce Point :

Sunset light at Sunset Point making some hoodoos almost translucent,

Trees and shadow in the morning:

A few more spectacular views of the Canyon:

