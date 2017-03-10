Zabriski Point at Dusk

I love Zabriski Point in early morning when the sun is at low level that create beautiful soft colors and magical shadows of the rocks. However, the place at dusk is also very attractive to photograph. Here is the one when the sun was shining on the rocks east of the observation deck:

The climbers coming down from the peak overlooking Zabriski Point:

A couple enjoying the sunset view of Zabriski Point:

and the group of meditators down the floor of the Point:

Finally, it’s a panorama view of the valley:

