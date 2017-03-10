Zabriski Point at Dusk

by shungphotography
March 10, 2017
7 comments
Landscape, Photo Essays, Photography

I love Zabriski Point in early morning when the sun is at low level that create beautiful soft colors and magical shadows of the rocks. However, the place at dusk is also very attractive to photograph. Here is the one when the sun was shining on the rocks east of the observation deck:

DSC_9495_6_7-s

The climbers coming down from the peak overlooking Zabriski Point:

DSC_9455s

A couple enjoying the sunset view of Zabriski Point:DSC_9501_2_3-s

and the group of meditators down the floor of the Point:

DSC_9504_5_6-s

Finally, it’s a panorama view of the valley:

Panorama-9371-3s

Advertisements
Posted by

A retired professional engineer turns nature lover and photographer

7 thoughts on “Zabriski Point at Dusk”

    • shungphotography says:

      Thank you very much and appreciate your frequent visit of my blog.

  4. shungphotography says:

    Thank you so much for your compliments, very much appreciated!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s