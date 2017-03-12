Golden Canyon of Death Valley

by shungphotography
March 12, 2017
3 comments
Landscape, Photography

With Mesquite Sand Dunes, Zabriski Point and Badwater Basin taking all the spotlights of the Valley, Golden Canyon is a hidden treasure. It is an easy 3-4 mile round trip hike to the back door of Zabriski Point. Early morning or late afternoon sunlight brings out the golden colors and textures of the badlands and making the entire canyon in a warm glow. As you hike toward the end of trail, you’ll see the feature image with golden badland below the red cathedral rocks that earns the name of this canyon. I recommend this hike should be included in your itinerary when you visit there next time.

3 thoughts on “Golden Canyon of Death Valley”

  2. shungphotography says:

    Thank you and you’ll enjoy visiting there in person!

