Previous Joshua Tree National Park, CA by shungphotography March 14, 2017 Leave a comment Landscape, Photography National Park, Joshua Tree We took a day trip from Los Angeles to Joshua Tree National Park as I always want to see Joshua tree up close and photograph. It is a wide open vast park filled with Joshua trees and rocks that attract many climbers. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related Posted by shungphotography A retired professional engineer turns nature lover and photographer