Windmills near Palm Springs, CA

We saw hundreds and hundreds of windmills along Interstate Highway I-10 near Palm Springs, California on the way back to Los Angeles from Joshua Tree National Park last week. These windmills are strategically located along the San Gorgonia Pass known to have prevailing strong wind to generate wind power – but not the day we drove by! I set my camera at manual mode with fixed f-stop of 7.1 and shutter speed of 1/1000 sec and turned on the ISO sensibility with max.=3200. I was pleasant surprised that the pictures turned out nicely to even catch the late afternoon light as background, considering my friend was driving at 65 mph (105 kph).

