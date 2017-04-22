In Search of Better Tulip Shots

by shungphotography
April 22, 2017
Leave a comment
Nature, Photography

As I mentioned previously I love photographing tulips. It is quite challenging to capture nice tulip images. First of all, it is most desirable to shoot the individual tulip close up under an overcast sky with calm wind in the morning. Well, the opportunity knocked yesterday morning when the forecast called for drizzling to stop and followed by cloudy sky conditions. I did not hesitate a minute before driving almost an hour to Brookside Gardens for the third time in the past week. The next thing, of course is to find a perfect tulip with nice simple background with no major distraction to the main subject and yet still showing some surrounding fuzzy tulips.

Advertisements
Posted by

A retired professional engineer turns nature lover and photographer

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s