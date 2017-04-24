Great Falls Tavern, Potomac, Maryland

Great Falls Tavern built next to Lock 20 on the Chesapeake & Ohio (C&O) Canal during the 1800’s served as lockkeeper’s house and hotel and today serves as the Visitor Center on the Maryland side of Great Falls – C&O Canal National Historical Park.

It was a beautiful spring Sunday yesterday and one could almost smell the freshness of the young tree leaves. I took some pictures of this historic building and decided to use Photoshop CS6’s Oil Paint feature through its filter function. Not being a painter, I kind of enjoyed the conversions.

Original Photo:

Oil Paint Conversion:

More of the “fake” Oil Paintings:

There were many Canada goose families with adorable goslings in the water and on the grass near the Tavern that one could not help but keep shooting. I continued with my delight of oil painting conversion of the geese during the post processing of these images.

Here are the family taking the morning dip in he water:

An adorable gosling:

and a young couple without kids,

Have a nice day!!

