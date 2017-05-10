Tour of Namibia – Namib-Naukluft National Park

We arrived in Namibia, Africa two days ago for a ten-day nature tour of this beautiful country.

Our first stop is the visit of Namib-Naukluft National Park for some incredibly colorful sand dunes including Dune No.45, claimed to be the most photographed dune in the world. There are so many towering dunes as we drove around the Park in the past two days. The colors and shadows that the morning sunlight created are simply amazing.

Click any image below to start slide show:

We also visited Dead Vlei that is the old bone-dry pan with only the skeleton of trees left. They are very unique and strikingly beautiful with interesting contrast to the red color sand dunes.

Our next stop is Swakopmund, a resort town nestled between the Atlantic Ocean and the Namib Desert – so stay tuned for photographs of the Namibian Coast.

Advertisements