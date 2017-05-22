Herero Woman Costume

May 22, 2017
4 comments
On the way to Damaraland from Swakopmund, we stopped by a roadside market operated by Herero women who wore very distinctive long, flowing Victorian gowns and headdresses. Multiple layers of petticoats made from very long colorful fabric give a voluminous look. It is their traditional dress since introduced by the missionaries in the 1800’s.  Herero is the third largest ethnic group in Namibia with 7% of total population.

4 thoughts on “Herero Woman Costume”

  2. shungphotography says:

    Indeed, the dresses were colorful — it was a warm day but I did see them sweating!

  3. americasuits says:

    very colorful dresses, in any other country it would be considered as costumes, but by nature, these actually dress. Amazing

    • shungphotography says:

      Thanks for the comments. I agree, it’s their day-to-day “dress”.

