Herero Woman Costume

On the way to Damaraland from Swakopmund, we stopped by a roadside market operated by Herero women who wore very distinctive long, flowing Victorian gowns and headdresses. Multiple layers of petticoats made from very long colorful fabric give a voluminous look. It is their traditional dress since introduced by the missionaries in the 1800’s. Herero is the third largest ethnic group in Namibia with 7% of total population.
Lovely colours and interesting styles of dress
Indeed, the dresses were colorful — it was a warm day but I did see them sweating!
very colorful dresses, in any other country it would be considered as costumes, but by nature, these actually dress. Amazing
Thanks for the comments. I agree, it’s their day-to-day “dress”.