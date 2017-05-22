Herero Woman Costume

On the way to Damaraland from Swakopmund, we stopped by a roadside market operated by Herero women who wore very distinctive long, flowing Victorian gowns and headdresses. Multiple layers of petticoats made from very long colorful fabric give a voluminous look. It is their traditional dress since introduced by the missionaries in the 1800’s. Herero is the third largest ethnic group in Namibia with 7% of total population.

Advertisements