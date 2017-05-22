Himba Women in Namibia

by shungphotography
May 22, 2017
2 comments
Photography

While staying at Damaraland, the tour arranged a special visit to a Himba village and provided a great opportunity to photograph the Himba women and children.

Himba women adorn their skin and hair with deep red ochre powder mixed with fat both for protection against insects and the sun. Their striking appearance is further enhanced by the elaborated headdresses and jewelry while their clothes are limited to simple skirt.

