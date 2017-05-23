Etosha Zebras

by shungphotography
May 23, 2017
1 comment
We spent the last three days of Namibia tour at Etosha National Park. We saw a lot of zebras, elephants, giraffes, springboks and other wildlife such as lion, cheetah, oryx, rhino, wildebeest, etc.

Despite a large number of zebras in the field, I found it was not that easy to capture them in the attractive gesture. Here are a few I like and for the fun of it I converted them to oil paint like images using Photoshop software.

I also capture some images as they came to the waterhole for a drink.

They watched closely three lions in front of them while taking a drink!

and finally taking some shots of them as the sun was setting,

