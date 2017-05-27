Etosha – Other Wildlife

Etosha National Park is one of Africa’s largest nature reserves. It is located in the beautiful and desolate north-western reaches of Namibia in the Kunene region. Etosha is translated as the “Land of Dry Water” or the “Great White Place” referring to Etosha Pan or salt desert. Because of many waterholes along the south side of the pan that attract many wildlife in the dry season starting in May when we visited there. I used my Nikon D600 with 28-300mm lens most of the time during the trip and proven to be quite adequate, especially at the waterholes. Occasionally, I did use Nikon Coolpix P900 with 2,000mm zoom capability but needed at absolute steady position. I have posted photos of elephants, zebras, giraffes, lions, cheetahs, rhino, etc. and here are some other wildlife photos I captured.

A family of kudu that I was lucky to capture:

Ostriches – One “lucky” male (black) with three female companions:

Wildebeests:

Red Hartebeests:

Springboks:

Hi “Shorty”:

Oryx:

Impalas:

Birds:

This is my 12th and last posting of my recent wonderful Namibia trip that I enjoyed so much. All three highlights of the tour before arrival, namely, Sand Dunes at Sossusvlei, Himba People and Etosha Wildlife have met my expectation. Hope you enjoyed visiting all these postings as well.

