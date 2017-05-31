May is for Roses

by shungphotography
May 31, 2017
7 comments
Nature, Photography

Around Washington, DC areas, April is for tulips but May is definitely for roses.

DSC_3330-1

DSC_3351-1

Advertisements
Posted by

A retired professional engineer turns nature lover and photographer

7 thoughts on “May is for Roses”

    • shungphotography says:

      When I photograph flower I always pay attention to the background to make sure it is simple and dark, if possible. I remember I had to remove a few white petals on the ground for the feature photo so there was no distraction. During the post processing I can also darken the background when needed. — Stephen

      • openspace2017 says:

        Thanks for that info! I love photographing flowers at close range. I find I have “busy” backgrounds at times. I can edit the tones down a bit, but haven’t quite mastered it. BTW, I get your emails and really enjoy your photos!

  3. shungphotography says:

    Cloudy day is the best time to photograph flowers that’s the day I shot these roses. Sometime I use flash to darken the busy background, try it.

    • shungphotography says:

      Thank you for your kind words and thanks for stopping by.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s