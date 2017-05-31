Next Previous May is for Roses by shungphotography May 31, 2017 7 comments Nature, Photography Brookside Gardens, Maryland, Roses Around Washington, DC areas, April is for tulips but May is definitely for roses. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related Posted by shungphotography A retired professional engineer turns nature lover and photographer
How did you get the background so dark and the light on the flower so….perfect?!
When I photograph flower I always pay attention to the background to make sure it is simple and dark, if possible. I remember I had to remove a few white petals on the ground for the feature photo so there was no distraction. During the post processing I can also darken the background when needed. — Stephen
Thanks for that info! I love photographing flowers at close range. I find I have “busy” backgrounds at times. I can edit the tones down a bit, but haven’t quite mastered it. BTW, I get your emails and really enjoy your photos!
Cloudy day is the best time to photograph flowers that’s the day I shot these roses. Sometime I use flash to darken the busy background, try it.
Stunning photography, Stephen
Thank you for your kind words and thanks for stopping by.