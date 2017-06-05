A Day of Exploring Namib Desert

It was a full day of exploring the most striking landscape that I have ever seen in the area of Sesriem and Sossusvlei in Namib-Naukluft National Park in Namibia. We left our camp, Le Mirage Desert Lodge near Sesriem bright early before sunrise in order to be at the Park Entrance when it opened. There was already a line of car and buses when we arrived.

As we proceeded through the gate I could only see the sunrise from the side mirror of our 4×4 safari jeep.

We made a short stop to see the valley full of different colors of sand dunes reflected by the morning light.

It did not stop me from taking a few picture from the moving vehicle, I set my shutter speed at 1/1600 sec. and pictures came out okay.

Then we came to the “Big Daddy” of sand dune, a towering 325 meter (1,066 feet) tall dune, the tallest dune in Sossousvlei area.

and finally arrived at Dune 45, probably the most photographed dune in the world. It is about 80 meters tall with beautiful shape and color. It attracted many tourists to climb.

We took an two hour break to either climb the dune or photograph the surrounding dune in the area.

After the lunch break we then hike may be a mile or two to Sossusvlei or Dead Marsh, an old pan with no vegetation at all but dead acacia trees, some over 500 years old. It was such an unusual landscape that I have never see before but it really stirred my soul and imagination. I walked around the pan in search of inspiration to photograph this special scenery.

On the way back to our camp we encountered a few springboks and an oryx in the desert plain.

As we returned to Le Mirage Lodge there was a beautiful sunset waiting for us.

This was a day marked one of the highlights of our 13-day tour of Namibia in May 2017.

Good night and sweet dream!

