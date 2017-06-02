Sossusvlei Sand Dunes, Namibia

by shungphotography
June 2, 2017
13 comments
Landscape, Nature, Photography

One has to see to believe the extent of amazing sand dunes from Sesriem to Sossusvlei area. I took hundreds upon hundreds of photos of these incredibly beautiful sand dunes even from the moving bus on the bumpy gravel roads. I did post a few desert images on my blog during the tour in Namibia. As I got more time to go through more photos at home, I’d like to share some of these images:

Climbing the 80-meter high Dune 45:

DSC_1411

DSC_1412

The remarkable shapes and colors of sand dunes en route to Sossusvlei:

DSC_1357

DSC_1352

DSC_1351

And finally here is the image I like very much but honestly I don’t remember exactly where I took that. I do know it’s between Sesriem and Sossusvlei when we were allow to get off the bus.

DSC_1421

13 thoughts on “Sossusvlei Sand Dunes, Namibia”

  2. shungphotography says:

    Thank you, Frank. Glad you like them. It was exciting to see these beautiful landscape!

    • shungphotography says:

      Thank you, Jane. It was quite an experience to see these dramatic sand dunes. It stirred my soul and imagination.

    • shungphotography says:

      Thank you. If I ever go back there I’d stay a couple of extra days to photograph these magnificent landscape in different time of the day!

    • shungphotography says:

      Thank you. I couldn’t take enough pictures of these beautiful scenes.

  8. Deborah Hood says:

    It was a wonderful adventure! Love your pictures! HUGS to you and Therese! ❤

    • shungphotography says:

      Thank you Deborah! It was indeed a great trip.

