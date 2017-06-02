Sossusvlei Sand Dunes, Namibia

One has to see to believe the extent of amazing sand dunes from Sesriem to Sossusvlei area. I took hundreds upon hundreds of photos of these incredibly beautiful sand dunes even from the moving bus on the bumpy gravel roads. I did post a few desert images on my blog during the tour in Namibia. As I got more time to go through more photos at home, I’d like to share some of these images:

Climbing the 80-meter high Dune 45:

The remarkable shapes and colors of sand dunes en route to Sossusvlei:

And finally here is the image I like very much but honestly I don’t remember exactly where I took that. I do know it’s between Sesriem and Sossusvlei when we were allow to get off the bus.

Advertisements