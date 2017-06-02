Sossusvlei Sand Dunes, Namibia

One has to see to believe the extent of amazing sand dunes from Sesriem to Sossusvlei area. I took hundreds upon hundreds of photos of these incredibly beautiful sand dunes even from the moving bus on the bumpy gravel roads. I did post a few desert images on my blog during the tour in Namibia. As I got more time to go through more photos at home, I’d like to share some of these images:
Climbing the 80-meter high Dune 45:
The remarkable shapes and colors of sand dunes en route to Sossusvlei:
And finally here is the image I like very much but honestly I don’t remember exactly where I took that. I do know it’s between Sesriem and Sossusvlei when we were allow to get off the bus.
Advertisements
Wow, Stephen. Great pics.
Thank you, Frank. Glad you like them. It was exciting to see these beautiful landscape!
Magnificent work, Stephen. What and experience and wonderful captures.
Thank you, Jane. It was quite an experience to see these dramatic sand dunes. It stirred my soul and imagination.
Absolutely stunning photos. The colors just pop.
Thank you. If I ever go back there I’d stay a couple of extra days to photograph these magnificent landscape in different time of the day!
I love seeing imprints on the sand or on the earth. Thank you. They are stunning.
Thank you. I couldn’t take enough pictures of these beautiful scenes.
Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..
Absolutely beautiful pictures!
Thank you so much. Glad you like them!
It was a wonderful adventure! Love your pictures! HUGS to you and Therese! ❤
Thank you Deborah! It was indeed a great trip.