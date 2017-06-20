Previous Hay Harvest – Hay Bales by shungphotography June 20, 2017 10 comments Landscape, Photography Harvest, Hay, Hay Bales The sky was “dramatic” this afternoon for shooting some hay bales in the neighborhood before they get haul away. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related Posted by shungphotography A retired professional engineer turns nature lover and photographer
Love your shots of the bales!
Thank you!
Stunning and outstanding
Thank you very much!
Thank you!
Beautiful landscape!
Thank you!
What a sky!!!! Love the contrast between the blue fluffy clouds and the sunny ground
Nice job, beautiful images