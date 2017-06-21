During the last week of June and first two weeks of July, Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens in Washington, DC becomes the paradise for lovers of lotuses and water lilies. Literally, thousands of these beautiful aquatic flowers in numerous ponds will be blooming during this period. Knowing I was ahead of the schedule, I visited the Gardens this morning and was able to take a few shots of my liking. For sure I’ll be back there in a week or two.

Looking for the shade on a hot day:

Water Lilies:

A dragonfly on the lotus bud:

Lotus leaves and their reflections:

