Lotuses and Water Lilies

June 21, 2017
During the last week of June and first two weeks of July, Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens in Washington, DC becomes the paradise for lovers of lotuses and water lilies. Literally, thousands of these beautiful aquatic flowers in numerous ponds will be blooming during this period. Knowing I was ahead of the schedule, I visited the Gardens this morning and was able to take a few shots of my liking. For sure I’ll be back there in a week or two.

Looking for the shade on a hot day:

Water Lilies:

A dragonfly on the lotus bud:

Lotus leaves and their reflections:

 

4 thoughts on “Lotuses and Water Lilies”

  1. openspace2017 says:

    These are beautiful. May I ask, what camera/ lens do you use? Do you use manual settings? The dragon fly photo is STUNNING.

    • shungphotography says:

      Thank you for visit and appreciate your comments. I used Nikon D600 camera with 28-300 mm lens. I believe I used the aperture priority setting with f-stop at 5.6 and ISO=400 to get a fast shutter speed under some wind conditions. I normally shoot flowers using 90mm macro lens but was glad to bring along 28-300 mm lens because some flowers, esp. dragonfly were a bit far away. — Stephen

