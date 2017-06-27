World Heritage Sites in Croatia

by shungphotography
June 27, 2017
1 comment
Landscape, Photography, World Heritage Site

We had a very nice visit to Croatia in December of 2008. That was many years ago before I established my website (blog) and before I ever heard of the term “World Heritage Site”.  We were most impressed with the old southern town of Dubrovnik on the coast of Adriatic Sea. We walked around the city wall and enjoyed the view of old town very much.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

We then visited Plitvice Lakes National Park in the interior of Croatia. It was a cold snowy day upon our arrival – we could not walk on the board way because of slippery conditions. Both Dubrovnik and Plitvice Park were designated as UNESCO Word Heritage Sites in 1979.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

 

Advertisements
Posted by

A retired professional engineer turns nature lover and photographer

One thought on “World Heritage Sites in Croatia”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s