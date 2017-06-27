World Heritage Sites in Croatia

We had a very nice visit to Croatia in December of 2008. That was many years ago before I established my website (blog) and before I ever heard of the term “World Heritage Site”. We were most impressed with the old southern town of Dubrovnik on the coast of Adriatic Sea. We walked around the city wall and enjoyed the view of old town very much.

We then visited Plitvice Lakes National Park in the interior of Croatia. It was a cold snowy day upon our arrival – we could not walk on the board way because of slippery conditions. Both Dubrovnik and Plitvice Park were designated as UNESCO Word Heritage Sites in 1979.

