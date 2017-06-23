National Zoo of Washington

I like to visit National Zoo in Washington, DC – it’s part of Smithsonian Institutes and free of admission, like all the Smithsonian Museums in the National Mall. However, the parking fee is pretty steep, $22 unless you are a member of FONZ (Friends Of National Zoo) that we do belong to. The best way is to take the Red-Line Metro and walk in free. Over the years I’ve taken many pictures of the animals but still like some of the old ones that can not be duplicated, either the animals have grown up and left the zoo or the special moments just do not exist any more.

Here is the shot of two lemurs on a tree stump:

And of course, the beloved pandas,

The flamingos: Showing Love, The elephant and its shadow, White-faced Saki, Golden lion tamarin, However, the most favorite animals for me to photograph are gorillas,

I love to see and photograph their facial expression. I often wonder if they are as curious about us as we are about them. I did know not this “big daddy” when he turned ……..

Advertisements