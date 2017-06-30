We visited China about ten years ago in 2007. We first toured Yunnan Province in southwestern China and afterwards spent 10 days in Beijing to tour all the tourist spots in the area, including Chengde Mountain Resort. Here is the picture of the Great Walls in addition to the feature photo:

Beijing’s Forbidden City and Temple of Heaven:

Summer Palace (Ye-He-Yuan):

The Mountain Resort of Chengde for the royal families of Qing Dynasty in summer was listed in the World Cultural Heritage in 1994. It was built in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) and took about 90 years (1703-1792) to construct. It is about 230 Km (143 miles) from Beijing.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

We had great time touring three cities in Yunnan Province, Namely, Kunming, Da-Li and Lijiang.

Kunming is famous for its unique “Stone Forest”, a World Heritage Site:

Da-Li:

Lijiang was my favorite city where one can easily spend an entire week or even two weeks exploring the Old City (1000 years old) and the near-by attractions. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Old_Town_of_Lijiang

Here is the panoramic view of the old city:

The street scenes in the old city: (Click any image to start the slide show)

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

There are so many World Heritage Sites in China – May be I’ll go back there someday!

Advertisements