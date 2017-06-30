World Heritage Sites in China

by shungphotography
June 30, 2017
2 comments
Landscape, Photography, World Heritage Site

We visited China about ten years ago in 2007.  We first toured Yunnan Province in southwestern China and afterwards spent 10 days in Beijing to tour all the tourist spots in the area, including Chengde Mountain Resort.  Here is the picture of the Great Walls in addition to the feature photo:

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Beijing’s Forbidden City and Temple of Heaven:

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Summer Palace (Ye-He-Yuan):

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

The Mountain Resort of Chengde for the royal families of Qing Dynasty in summer was listed in the World Cultural Heritage in 1994. It was built in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) and took about 90 years (1703-1792) to construct. It is about 230 Km (143 miles) from Beijing.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

 

We had great time touring three cities in Yunnan Province, Namely, Kunming, Da-Li and Lijiang.

Kunming is famous for its unique “Stone Forest”, a World Heritage Site:

Kumming's Stone Forest-s

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Da-Li:

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Lijiang was my favorite city where one can easily spend an entire week or even two weeks exploring the Old City (1000 years old) and the near-by attractions. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Old_Town_of_Lijiang

Here is the panoramic view of the old city:

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

The street scenes in the old city: (Click any image to start the slide show)

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

There are so many World Heritage Sites in China – May be I’ll go back there someday!

Advertisements
Posted by

A retired professional engineer turns nature lover and photographer

2 thoughts on “World Heritage Sites in China”

    • shungphotography says:

      Thank you for visit and glad you like the blog.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s