Lotuses at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens

July 2, 2017
I went back to Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens yesterday morning. The lotuses were in full blooming conditions and will probably stay that way for at least a week. I used my Nikon D600 camera with all purpose 28-300mm lens. I set my camera at manual mode with shutter speed at 1/800 sec or faster and f stop at 5.6 or higher number for more depth of field. I also set the ISO at Auto to let the camera determined the proper light intake.

Click any image to start the slide show:

  2. shungphotography says:

    Than you for stopping by, Hanna. I’ve been using this setting quite often lately and seems to work very well – it’s a lot easier to change speed and/or aperture, literally at your finger tips and let the camera decides the ISO setting with preset limitations.

