Celebrating Fourth of July in Washington, DC

It has always been a festive event for the Fourth of July celebration in Washington, DC. I used to take our two kids when they were still in elementary school (now they have kids at that age) to the National Mall. We would first walk up to the Capitol to listen the National Symphony Orchestra playing Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture or down to the Washington Monument to watch “the Beach Boys” singing and then picked a spot on the Mall to watch the fireworks. Well, that was long time ago – the traffic and the crowd have grown so much in DC area that I would not even think about doing the same thing. Instead, I did venture out to Iwo Jima Marine Memorial ground in Roslyn, Virginia several times to shoot the fireworks. These are the pictures I took five years ago.

