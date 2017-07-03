More Lotus Flowers

I took quite a few shots of lotuses when I visited Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens last Saturday. As I went through more images yesterday I found a few more I like and would like to share with my readers here. Like shooting any kind of flowers I do pay a lot of attention to the background to make sure it is simple without distraction to the main subject. I particularly prefer the dark backdrop that seems to let the light color flower stand out better like the feature image above and some others images in my earlier postings.

Hope you enjoy viewing these images.

