More Lotus Flowers

by shungphotography
July 3, 2017
3 comments
Nature, Photography

I took quite a few shots of lotuses when I visited Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens last Saturday. As I went through more images yesterday I found a few more I like and would like to share with my readers here. Like shooting any kind of flowers I do pay a lot of attention to the background to make sure it is simple without distraction to the main subject. I particularly prefer the dark backdrop that seems to let the light color flower stand out better like the feature image above and some others images in my earlier postings.

 

DSC_4116s

DSC_4220s

DSC_4147s

DSC_4225s

DSC_4085s

DSC_3984s

DSC_3975s

Hope you enjoy viewing these images.

Advertisements
Posted by

A retired professional engineer turns nature lover and photographer

3 thoughts on “More Lotus Flowers”

  3. shungphotography says:

    Thank you, lotus is one of my favorite flowers to photograph.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s