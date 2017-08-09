Colorado Springs’ Garden of the Gods

by shungphotography
August 9, 2017
5 comments
DSC_4972_3_4_s

The Garden of the Gods is owned, operated and maintained by the City of Colorado Springs and is free of charge. This 1,367 acre park is exceptionally beautiful with several dramatically shaped ridges of red sandstone emerging from a landscape filled with tall grass and green shrubs. The ridges run approximately in north-south direction and is very photogenic especially during the golden hours in the early morning and late afternoon. There are miles of trails that will allow the hikers to view these magnificent landscape up close.

DSC_4850s

DSC_4880_1_2_s

The weather was not really cooperative with mostly cloudy sky most of time during the day we arrived but luckily for a brief window of may be one hour during the sunset time, we were able to get some magic shots of sunlight reflecting from the red sandstone.

DSC_4871_2_3_s

DSC_4937_8_9_sDSC_4946_7_8_sDSC_4943_4_5_sDSC_4940_1_2_sDSC_4949_50_51_s

and what a sky as we were leaving the Park,

DSC_4961_2_3_s

The Garden of the Gods is simply a gem to drive around, walk around and take fantastic pictures. If you’re ever in Denver, Colorado area, I highly recommend you add this destination to your bucket list.

 

5 thoughts on “Colorado Springs’ Garden of the Gods”

  1. delphini510 says:

    These ridges are stunning, like giant sculptures in the ‘Garden of Gods’. Wonderful that you got this window of sunlight to bring out
    the golds and reds.
    miriam

  2. shungphotography says:

    Thank you so much. Yes, we were lucky to stay long enough to get that small window of sunset light making these gold plate colors.

    • shungphotography says:

      What a coincident! I was in the park on August 2nd and 3rd. We could have run into each other there. It is indeed a beautiful park that warrants a revisit in the future.

