Colorado Springs’ Garden of the Gods

The Garden of the Gods is owned, operated and maintained by the City of Colorado Springs and is free of charge. This 1,367 acre park is exceptionally beautiful with several dramatically shaped ridges of red sandstone emerging from a landscape filled with tall grass and green shrubs. The ridges run approximately in north-south direction and is very photogenic especially during the golden hours in the early morning and late afternoon. There are miles of trails that will allow the hikers to view these magnificent landscape up close.

The weather was not really cooperative with mostly cloudy sky most of time during the day we arrived but luckily for a brief window of may be one hour during the sunset time, we were able to get some magic shots of sunlight reflecting from the red sandstone.

and what a sky as we were leaving the Park,

The Garden of the Gods is simply a gem to drive around, walk around and take fantastic pictures. If you’re ever in Denver, Colorado area, I highly recommend you add this destination to your bucket list.

