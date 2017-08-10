The Great Sand Dunes National Park, Colorado

by shungphotography
August 10, 2017
Landscape, National Park, Photography

 

The Great Sand Dunes located near the Town of Alamosa in southern Colorado are the tallest in North America reaching nearly 750 feet. Year 2017 has become the year of sand dunes for me, as we first visited Mesquite Flat Sand Dune in Death Valley in February as shown on my earlier posting – https://shungphotography.com/2017/02/28/death-valley-national-park/ and then the Sossusvlei Sand Dunes in Nambia, Africa in May – https://shungphotography.com/2017/06/02/sossusvlei-sand-dunes-namibia/ and now the Great Sand Dunes in Colorado. I have to admit the magnificent shape and color and its extensive size of Sossusvlei sand dunes are by far the most impressive ones. However, there are many unique features of the Great Sand Dunes National Park that really impressed me: the often snow capped 14,000 foot peak of Sangre de Cristo Mountains as the back drop of the dunes; the shallow flow of Medano Creek in front the entire dunes making quite opposite scenes of sand dunes and “beach”; I saw people even set out lawn chairs and table and enjoyed the cool water with feet; and how about sand surfing either using sand sled or sand board.

DSC_5071DSC_5079DSC_5086DSC_5095

 

DSCN4970

 

 

