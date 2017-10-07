Monocacy Battlefield in Colors

I have shot many images at the Best Farm of Monocacy National Battlefield in Frederick, Maryland, just about 7-8 minutes away from my home. With the beautiful sunset sky and the ready-to-be-harvested golden color soy bean fields, I could not resist to take a few more shots, even interrupting my dinner. Here are a few images to share:

and finally after the sun went down and turned both sky and field in gorgeous golden color.

Advertisements