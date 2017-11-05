Blue Ridge Parkway and Shenandoah’s Skyline Drive

We spent our last day of 4-day West Virginia tour entirely in the Commonwealth of Virginia. We entered the Blue Ridge Parkway from Buena Vista and drove all the way to Northern end of the Parkway near Waynesboro.

Snow cover made the sharp contrast to the fall colors:

Before we exited the Parkway, we stopped at Humpback Rocks Visitor Center and Farm:

and saw a walnut tree full of fruits:

We then entered the Skyline Drive at Rockfish Gap, the Southern entrance of Shenandoah National Park and drove through the entire Drive to Front Royal. The fall colors are not the best that I’ve seen in the past, probably due to the lack of rainfall (moisture) causing lots of leaves to brown out and dropped.

It was an excellent 4-day trip to see the fall colors in the country side. We enjoyed having the opportunity to travel with some good photo friends.

Advertisements