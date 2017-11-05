Blue Ridge Parkway and Shenandoah’s Skyline Drive

We spent our last day of 4-day West Virginia tour entirely in the Commonwealth of Virginia. We entered the Blue Ridge Parkway from Buena Vista and drove all the way to Northern end of the Parkway near Waynesboro.
Snow cover made the sharp contrast to the fall colors:
Before we exited the Parkway, we stopped at Humpback Rocks Visitor Center and Farm:
and saw a walnut tree full of fruits:
We then entered the Skyline Drive at Rockfish Gap, the Southern entrance of Shenandoah National Park and drove through the entire Drive to Front Royal. The fall colors are not the best that I’ve seen in the past, probably due to the lack of rainfall (moisture) causing lots of leaves to brown out and dropped.
It was an excellent 4-day trip to see the fall colors in the country side. We enjoyed having the opportunity to travel with some good photo friends.
Great colors of autumn. Love the photos – thank you for sharing and the tour!
Thank you for liking the post. It’s always a pleasure to share my travel and photo experience. Please come back again.
Beautiful shots! A great place for pictures!
Thank you and glad you like the pictures.
Great!
Thank you for visiting my blog.
A fantastic autumn series, Stephen. Terrific work. The lines of snow on the trees is special.
Thank you for following the series and glad you like them. Yes, the lines of snow on the trees caught our eyes and made us stop to photograph.
Beautiful fall color.
Thank you, fall is my favorite season!
Stunning autumn colors! I love the photos with a mountain view in the background. Welcome to check my photos too! 🙂 Have a nice week!
Thank you! You got some nice shots in the blog as well!