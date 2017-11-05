Blue Ridge Parkway and Shenandoah’s Skyline Drive

November 5, 2017
We spent our last day of 4-day West Virginia tour entirely in the Commonwealth of Virginia. We entered the Blue Ridge Parkway from Buena Vista and drove all the way to Northern end of the Parkway near Waynesboro.

DSC_5569sDSC_5572sDSC_5573sDSC_5574sDSC_5575sDSC_5587_8_9_sDSC_5593_4_5_sDSC_5596_7_8_sDSC_5603_4_5_s

Snow cover made the sharp contrast to the fall colors:

DSC_5600_1_2_sDSC_5606_7_8_sDSC_5609_10_11_s

Before we exited the Parkway, we stopped at Humpback Rocks Visitor Center and Farm:

DSC_5632sDSC_5641sDSC_5644sDSC_5650s

and saw a walnut tree full of fruits:

DSC_5648s

We then entered the Skyline Drive at Rockfish Gap, the Southern entrance of Shenandoah National Park and drove through the entire Drive to Front Royal. The fall colors are not the best that I’ve seen in the past, probably due to the lack of rainfall (moisture) causing lots of leaves to brown out and dropped.

DSC_5657_8_9_sDSC_5663_4_5_sDSC_5672_3_4_sDSC_5675_6_7_sDSC_5702_3_4_sDSC_5717_8_9_sDSC_5720_1_2-1sIt was an excellent 4-day trip to see the fall colors in the country side. We enjoyed having the opportunity to travel with some good photo friends.

    • shungphotography says:

      Thank you for liking the post. It’s always a pleasure to share my travel and photo experience. Please come back again.

  3. C.S. Huang says:

    Great!

    • shungphotography says:

      Thank you for following the series and glad you like them. Yes, the lines of snow on the trees caught our eyes and made us stop to photograph.

  7. Sofia Marin says:

    Stunning autumn colors! I love the photos with a mountain view in the background. Welcome to check my photos too! 🙂 Have a nice week!

