Super Moon as viewed in Frederick – 2017.12.3.

by shungphotography
December 6, 2017
9 comments
Landscape, Nature, Photography

D7K_0678s

  5. shungphotography says:

    Thank you for visiting! The Super-moon on Dec.3 shined 16%brighter and appeared 7% larger than usual but the most important factor was the moonrise time (5:16pm) coincided with the sunset civil twilight time making the moon extraordinary bright and red! —- Stephen

