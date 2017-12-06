Previous Super Moon as viewed in Frederick – 2017.12.3. by shungphotography December 6, 2017 9 comments Landscape, Nature, Photography Frederick, Maryland, Moon, Supermoon Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related Posted by shungphotography A retired professional engineer turns nature lover and photographer
Beautiful!
Thank you!
Gorgeous ❤️
Thank you!
You’re welcome!
Great shot Stephen. Well captured.
Thank you so much!
This is stunning Stephen. Makes me wonder how it doesn’t fall down, being so close and so ripe.
Thank you for visiting! The Super-moon on Dec.3 shined 16%brighter and appeared 7% larger than usual but the most important factor was the moonrise time (5:16pm) coincided with the sunset civil twilight time making the moon extraordinary bright and red! —- Stephen