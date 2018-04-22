April is for Tulips

Tulip blooming are at their peak so I couldn’t resist getting up early this morning to get a few shots. I don’t know why but we are leaving for a Pacific Northwest photo tour tomorrow and our fist stop will be at the Tulip Festival at Mount Vernon, Washington about 60-70 miles north of Seattle. I understand there will be acres and acres of tulips for different varieties and colors. Look forward to seeing and photographing the sight — so stay tuned.

DSC_8520sDSC_8530sDSC_8536sDSC_8541sDSC_8579sDSC_8580sDSC_8585sDSC_8563sDSC_8573s

