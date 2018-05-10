Rain Forest in Olympic National Park

We toured both Hoh and Quinault Rain Forests in Olympic National Park. According to statistics the rain forests receive about 128 inches (3246 mm) of rain per year which is more than three times as much as that of Washington DC area. Hiking in the rain forest to see the giant trees covered with moss and the different kind of ground vegetation and even family of deer was an unique experience.
