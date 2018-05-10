Rain Forest in Olympic National Park

by shungphotography
May 10, 2018
1 comment
Landscape, National Park, Nature, Photography, World Heritage Site

We toured both Hoh and Quinault Rain Forests in Olympic National Park. According to statistics the rain forests receive about 128 inches (3246 mm) of rain per year which is more than three times as much as that of Washington DC area. Hiking in the rain forest to see the giant trees covered with moss and the different kind of ground vegetation and even family of deer was an unique experience.

DSC_9880sDSC_9905_6_7_sDSC_9873sDSC_0318_19_20sDSC_9916sDSC_0294_5_6sDSC_0303_4_5sDSC_0282_3_4sDSC_0276_7_8sDSC_0309_10_11s

Advertisements
Posted by

A retired professional engineer turns nature lover and photographer

One thought on “Rain Forest in Olympic National Park”

  1. Pingback: Rain Forest in Olympic National Park — Stephen Hung Photography – #Theo|Herbots|Magazine Love 💘,Joy 😃 And Happiness 💌

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s