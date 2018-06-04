Red-Bellied Woodpecker

by shungphotography
June 4, 2018
2 comments
Nature, Photography, Wildlife

Since I put out my bird feeders on the deck, I’ve seen many birds coming for the easy food. One of my favorites is red-bellied woodpecker but have not been able to get a nice clear shot because if he sees any movement of me taking up the camera, even from inside of my dining room he flies away. That is, not until today when I had my camera ready and pre-focused and just waited for the shot when I saw him taking off from the nearby tree top and coming for the feeder. I got him this time!

 

D7K_1637sD7K_1657sD7K_1658s

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

 

Advertisements
Posted by

A retired professional engineer turns nature lover and photographer

2 thoughts on “Red-Bellied Woodpecker”

  2. shungphotography says:

    Thank you. It is a beautiful bird! Thanks for being a frequent visitor of my blog. — Stephen

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s