Since I put out my bird feeders on the deck, I’ve seen many birds coming for the easy food. One of my favorites is red-bellied woodpecker but have not been able to get a nice clear shot because if he sees any movement of me taking up the camera, even from inside of my dining room he flies away. That is, not until today when I had my camera ready and pre-focused and just waited for the shot when I saw him taking off from the nearby tree top and coming for the feeder. I got him this time!

Advertisements