We took an overnight trip to Shenandoah National Park this week. Instead of cloudy day with rain that we’ve been getting here lately, we got beautiful blue sky with fluffy white clouds when we arrived the Park. The mountain layers really showed the best

We stayed at Big Meadows Lodge and were able to conveniently get to the Big Meadows to see the sunrise and sunset sky over the green meadows.

There were many deer at the Meadows especially during early morning and late afternoon hours. The doe usually give birth to fawn at the Meadows in the first part of June but we did not come across any this time and according to the park ranger it may due to the cold and wet spring.

The real surprise that made up for not seeing the baby deer was seeing and capturing a black mother bear with two cubs near the Lodge where we stayed overnight. We also came across the black bears couple of more occasions but could get clear shots like this one – I guess just our luck to see this bear family!

In all it was a very productive 2-day trip. I may go back for capturing doe and fawn scenes in the next week or two. After all it’s only less than 2 hour drive from Frederick, Maryland where we live.

