Water Lily

Water lilies start to bloom now before the lotus. I visited the nearby Lilypons Water Gardens this morning and despite the ill maintenance (lately) gardens I managed to capture a few shots I like.
Advertisements
Water lilies start to bloom now before the lotus. I visited the nearby Lilypons Water Gardens this morning and despite the ill maintenance (lately) gardens I managed to capture a few shots I like.
Lovely pics Stephen.
Thank you, glad you like them!
These are amazing
Thanks, glad you enjoyed the pictures.