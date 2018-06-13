Water Lily

by shungphotography
June 13, 2018
4 comments
Nature, Photography

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Water lilies start to bloom now before the lotus. I visited the nearby Lilypons Water Gardens this morning and despite the ill maintenance (lately) gardens I managed to capture a few shots I like.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERAOLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

4 thoughts on “Water Lily”

